Letter: New Bismarck High School sign has the wrong focal point

Recently Bismarck High School had an electronic marquee installed on its property. This was a long-time wish come true for the school, allowing for increased flexibility of messages to relay to the public about the whos and whats of BHS. However, that dream came with a price. If you haven’t driven past 800 North 8th street in the past week, you will have missed the new marquee, branded with enormous signage: Mann Signs. A great local company, Mann Signs donated the structure to BHS, so I agree: They should leave their mark. I just don’t agree with the discrepancy in font color and size. “Bismarck High School” is nearly invisible atop the marquee in letters significantly smaller than “Mann Signs” which is at the sightline in bold red letters atop a white background. I love that there is finally an electronic marquee, but I’d like to see the tradition of Bismarck High School continue without it appearing they’ve sold themselves out.