Letter: New appreciation for reliable lights, heat

I’m not sure the point Ron Carlson was trying to make in his letter 2-25-21, but I do know this. My husband and I are winter Texans and just spent almost a week without power and water in freezing temps.

Texas has its own electric power grid wholly within the state which is to avoid federal regulations and oversight. This also means the state has no emergency backup from sources outside of Texas. Failure to require power companies to weatherize the production and transmission facilities of natural gas, coal and renewables resulted in a brutal week that left most of the state in the dark, out of water, no heat or access to food and fuel.

Until last week I had never gone without power or water and never want that experience again. I have a new appreciation for our PSC and its efforts to keep the lights and heat on!

Deb Larson, Bismarck

