Years ago the Bismarck Tribune published a daily bill voting summary. A list of legislators voting “nay or yea” for each bill voted on during the previous legislative day was published. It was simple to follow. This stopped long ago.

It would be a move towards legislative transparency if the Bismarck Tribune would publish an insert that contains each bill voted on during the 2023 North Dakota legislative session. Information for each bill voted on would include: a brief understandable summary of the bill; the name of each legislator; whether the legislator is Republican or Democrat; the district of the legislator; the hometown of the legislator; and, how they voted on the bill (yea or nay).

I am fully aware that this information may be available on the North Dakota Legislative Council’s website. I also know that this information may be hard to locate by North Dakota citizens, myself included.

We have all been told, by both political parties, about the need for increased transparency. This would be one step towards that realization.

Henry Lebak, Bismarck