Letter: NDSU president is not above the law

President Bresciani, North Dakota State University President, defends the university’s ties to Planned Parenthood and states it is a matter of “academic freedom.” Bresciani demands the University receive state funds offered to the higher education challenge matching grant program, despite the ND Century Code, which prohibits state entities from partnering with an abortion provider and the abortion lobby.

Bresciani states he will not bow to “political pressure.” It appears the President needs a reminder that he is not a legislator nor are NDSU administrators above the law.

In 2019, 89 legislators signed a letter, which asked for an explanation about ties between Planned Parenthood and NDSU through the “Safe Spaces” course offered to K-12 grade teachers. The sex-education curriculum for elementary-aged children contains graphic drawings of female and male anatomy and covers topics such as sexual intercourse (vaginal, oral, and anal sex), abortion and homosexuality.

What is the reason NDSU is so fixated on promotion of the abortion industry and their materials that promote exploration and experimentation of sexual activity? It is the last thing our school-aged children need.