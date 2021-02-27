Letter: NDGOP works to create strong, conservative policy

The Legacy Fund, which has amassed over $8.1 billion, continues to grow each month with new oil revenue deposits. Several bills are aimed at leveraging those dollars for our citizens, including investing a percent of the principle in-state and proportioning the interest revenue generated each biennium. These bills with make the Legacy Fund work for North Dakota, while protecting and growing the principle.

In addition, both chambers have worked hard to pass legislation that benefits veterans and first responders in North Dakota, including increasing the property tax exemption to $9,000 for qualified disabled veterans and providing health insurance benefits for the spouse and children of any peace officer or emergency responder who dies in the line of duty in North Dakota.

Youth development and education continue to be top priorities. The Senate passed a study that would look at implementing mental health and suicide awareness curriculum for grades 7-12. The House passed legislation to promote community-based treatment as opposed to traditional criminal punishment for juvenile offenders. It is our hope these changes will work to give juvenile offenders real opportunities to improve themselves and their futures.

As we start again after crossover, we look forward to continuing the people's work and creating strong, conservative policy that will drive North Dakota forward. We are fortunate to enjoy the quality of life that we do and thankful for the people across our state that make that happen. From our agriculture and energy industries, to our business-friendly communities and innovative entrepreneurs that drive economic diversity, North Dakota is set up for a bright future.

Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, is majority leader of the North Dakota House. Rep. Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, is majority leader of the North Dakota Senate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1