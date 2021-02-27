Letter: NDGOP works to create strong, conservative policy

The North Dakota 67th Legislative Assembly has completed 36 days of session as we head into crossover (when House bills pass over to the Senate and vice versa). In the later months of 2020, many, including ourselves, wondered how a legislative session would reconvene during a pandemic. However, 36 days later, with no outbreaks and only a handful of cases between legislators and legislative staff, we have reached crossover successfully. Furthermore, due to CARES Act dollars, our legislative process has become more accessible and transparent than ever. With new streaming capabilities and remote testimony, the public has unfettered access to the political process.
Several significant themes have arisen from this Legislative Session including energy, bonding, and the Legacy Fund. The discussion regarding energy has magnified in the last few weeks as the region saw blackouts and power outages. It is our goal to ensure North Dakota has reliable, affordable baseload energy, which is why there has been a focus and push to keep our baseload energy producers operating efficiently.
Bonding has continued to be a focus this session. The current bonding proposal will be targeted toward large infrastructure projects around the state. The consideration of bonding would not have happened without historically low-interest rates, large infrastructure needs, and a stable, dedicated stream of Legacy Fund revenue to service the bonds. Bonding will be accomplished at no burden to the North Dakota taxpayer.
The Legacy Fund, which has amassed over $8.1 billion, continues to grow each month with new oil revenue deposits. Several bills are aimed at leveraging those dollars for our citizens, including investing a percent of the principle in-state and proportioning the interest revenue generated each biennium. These bills with make the Legacy Fund work for North Dakota, while protecting and growing the principle.
In addition, both chambers have worked hard to pass legislation that benefits veterans and first responders in North Dakota, including increasing the property tax exemption to $9,000 for qualified disabled veterans and providing health insurance benefits for the spouse and children of any peace officer or emergency responder who dies in the line of duty in North Dakota.
Youth development and education continue to be top priorities. The Senate passed a study that would look at implementing mental health and suicide awareness curriculum for grades 7-12. The House passed legislation to promote community-based treatment as opposed to traditional criminal punishment for juvenile offenders. It is our hope these changes will work to give juvenile offenders real opportunities to improve themselves and their futures.
As we start again after crossover, we look forward to continuing the people's work and creating strong, conservative policy that will drive North Dakota forward. We are fortunate to enjoy the quality of life that we do and thankful for the people across our state that make that happen. From our agriculture and energy industries, to our business-friendly communities and innovative entrepreneurs that drive economic diversity, North Dakota is set up for a bright future.
Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, is majority leader of the North Dakota House. Rep. Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, is majority leader of the North Dakota Senate.