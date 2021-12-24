Letter: NDGOP has become anti-democracy party

Much as I am entertained by fractures in the Republican party, it’s truly concerning that the anti-Democratic party has also become the anti-democracy party. Minot district chair Jay Lundeen with whom I likely share no other political agreement summed up the state GOP and the national GOP accurately, “what’s sad is they (Republican party leaders) position everything like it’s politics – win at all costs.” I’ll see Jay and raise him. It’s about not being able to consider losing an election, like those coup plotters that wanted to void the votes of the people and throw the presidential election back to state legislatures.

The Tribune story on the lockout of regular Republicans from the Reagan Center missed the fundamental issue that motivated people to stand in the cold on the public sidewalk in protest. Besides the conflict over appointed instead of elected district chairs and the secrecy of the meeting, the real conflict was over an agenda item that sums up how anti-democratic the state GOP leaders have become. They proposed moving their state convention to after the June primary.

Conventions in both parties have been held before the primary for 113 years. The conventions endorse candidates for the primary ballot, giving rank-and-file members a chance to weigh in on their candidates. It gives candidates a chance to raise ideas and issues face-to-face in depth with delegates in ways that just can’t happen in a primary where money usually dictates the winner. Why would they change that? One reason, clearly: the “leaders” don’t want competition. They don’t want a party made up of independent-minded delegates supporting libertarians or Bastiats or moderates or anybody who isn’t approved-of by the party leadership. It is sad. Democracy is threatened when one party has no commitment to it.

Tracy Potter, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0