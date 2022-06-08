Letter: NDGOP actions are undermining party

For the many years I have been a keen observer of politics. What I am currently observing is an implosion of the Republican Party.

From my vantage point it started at the top with a Democrat being elected the Republican governor and then U.S. Senator. Next a Republican apostle ran for Senate by going rogue and sidestepping the party convention process; the current governor followed….

We have witnessed the Republican governor being sued by the legislative super majority of his own party and a Republican state auditor being strong-armed by this same Legislature. A separate faction of Republican legislators has formed creating acrimony and discontent within.

We are now observing the degeneration at the local (and most important) grass root level. Rank and file Republicans, who at the local level paid district party dues and attended local district conventions; who voted and endorsed candidates, are being told by their own governor, legislative leaders, and district party officers to support non-endorsed legislative candidates. District party funds are being funneled to non-endorsed candidate campaigns.

A strong political party is characterized by the organizational extensiveness at the grassroots level. The current actions by the governor, legislative leaders, and district party officers lending support and funding to non-endorsed legislative candidates undermines the party.

Kevin J. Glatt, Bismarck

