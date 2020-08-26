Letter: ND Women’s Network helps women be politically engaged

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One hundred years after some women* achieved voting rights, some North Dakotans are still working for complete political equality.

Since the 19th Amendment became part of the U.S. Constitution, many incredible milestones have been realized for women in politics. Not only do women participate in democracy by voting, they engage in political activities like lobbying, marching, initiating ballot measures and running campaigns. More and more women win elections at various levels, breaking new ground every year.

However, full equality in the political sphere has not been achieved. For example, the United States has never had a woman president, North Dakota has never had a woman governor, and women make up just 21% of the North Dakota Legislature.

When the Legislature recognized the upcoming anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Rep. Karla Rose Hanson of Fargo said women have realized many political milestones since 1920 but not yet equal representation.