Letter: ND teachers innovate amid pandemic

During this uncertain and difficult time, we are heartened, but not surprised, by the dedication, focus, and resolve of our educators across this great state. As you have planned for the distribution of food to students during large-scale, long-term closures, moved classes and whole districts online, or spent your hours at home reaching out to your students and their families with educational resources and offers of comfort, we are reminded of the wisdom and strength of character that you bring to your work every day.

As former auto company executive Lee Iacocca famously observed, “In a completely rational society, the best of us would be teachers and the rest of us would have to settle for something else.”

That sentiment captures what attracts committed educators into the profession, namely, the opportunity to engage in one of our most essential collective tasks -- to make a difference not only in the lives of the students, but in the course of our society and humanity.

Teaching is a challenge for anyone. It requires empathy, curiosity, patience, motivation, grace, and the ability to adapt quickly. It takes years to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to take on all of the facets of the job. It is also enormously rewarding. Our resolve as a society and a profession is being tested, and we are grateful for all of you as you rise to this challenge.

I am so proud and blessed to be surrounded by the educational community in North Dakota who are absolutely committed to our students, our families, and our communities. I wish you, your families, your students, and your communities good health and peace of mind as you navigate this journey, and I wish you a very happy Teacher Appreciation Week.

Kirsten Baesler is North Dakota superintendent of public instruction.

