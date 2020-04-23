Letter: ND should make investment during coronavirus pandemic

North Dakota could end unemployment in the state with the flip of a switch. When the depression struck the Civilian Conservation Corp was created. Young men were paid to build civic projects all over the United States. If you travel our country you will still find many of the buildings, trails and other infrastructure built by the CCC. North Dakota sits on idle billions while people are unemployed. Why not build trails, improvements to our parks, and the public infrastructure we need? What is the downside? It is an investment. Why not pay the unemployed a good wage while they learn job skills? Why not let an unemployed carpenter or electrician teach a young person the skills they need to succeed while the state benefits? The lack of new thinking, and the hoarding mentality of the legislature will ultimately be the demise of our prosperity. The current concept that the Legacy Fund is to insure the rich never are taxed is a doomed policy invented by the Republicans. Until our society cares about more than the few on the top we will all suffer. Trump wants to bail out the oil companies by raising the price of oil. This will be great for the oil companies, but the poor guy who has to drive to work will suffer. Will people ever see Republicans policies are aimed at protecting the haves, and ignoring the have nots?