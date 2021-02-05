Letter: ND should look for more exports

Times change. Thirty-five years ago I was involved in oil and gas revenue forecasting. Forecasting production was much easier then. We examined the production curves of every producing well and applied the proper curve to each well, adding what we estimated to be new production.
Oil price forecasts were a bit more difficult, but in conversations with industry and tax departments we were able to come up with a forecast that was agreed upon by nine different entities. That price turned out to be amazingly accurate.
Years later when Saudi Arabia set a high price for crude oil, fracking became a possibility. Production in North Dakota soared over 10 times what it was 35 years ago.
Now we have a new situation with the conflict between Russia and Saudia Arabia. They are setting prices which makes fracking nearly impossible in North Dakota. For the next two years there is nothing North Dakota can do to increase production. It is just not economically possible.
What the long range future will be is hard to tell. Thirty-five years ago we worked on the assumption there would eventually be a shortage of crude oil in the ground. Now it looks like there will be more oil in the ground than we can use. What that means for North Dakota’s oil industry doesn’t look good. As an exporting state we need to look for other sources to export. The transition will not be easy, but we have done it before. Think of the North Dakota State Mill as our answer to Minneapolis millers setting the price of wheat and the North Dakota State Bank as our answer to inadequate banking sources. The development of major wind farms is another example. We need not despair, but neither should we involve ourselves in schemes which have no future.
James Sorenson, Mandan