Letter: ND should look for more exports

Now we have a new situation with the conflict between Russia and Saudia Arabia. They are setting prices which makes fracking nearly impossible in North Dakota. For the next two years there is nothing North Dakota can do to increase production. It is just not economically possible.

What the long range future will be is hard to tell. Thirty-five years ago we worked on the assumption there would eventually be a shortage of crude oil in the ground. Now it looks like there will be more oil in the ground than we can use. What that means for North Dakota’s oil industry doesn’t look good. As an exporting state we need to look for other sources to export. The transition will not be easy, but we have done it before. Think of the North Dakota State Mill as our answer to Minneapolis millers setting the price of wheat and the North Dakota State Bank as our answer to inadequate banking sources. The development of major wind farms is another example. We need not despair, but neither should we involve ourselves in schemes which have no future.