Letter: ND should keep building Legacy Fund

Using the Legacy Fund to eliminate property taxes is financially unsound for North Dakota and only benefits a portion of our citizens. It is a risky policy that benefits a select part of our population over the contributions of the oil and gas industry, which has been contributing most of our tax revenue for years. One look at the supporters of this policy is telling, as it includes owners of multiple properties and those that want to siphon money from the oil-producing half of the state and spread it to selected individuals.

Ideally, North Dakota should continue to build the Legacy Fund and only begin to use the earnings after oil production has ceased. However, If North Dakota citizens insist on spending the profits from the interest of the legacy fund in the immediate future, the best option is to support the industry during this time of political posturing between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The survival of these businesses during this time will ensure the industry can pick up where it left off when this crisis has passed. At the very least, the expenditure of any earnings should benefit all North Dakota citizens and the industry that created the wealth, giving additional funds to the oil-producing areas creating most of the wealth.