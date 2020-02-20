Letter: ND should embrace nuclear power

I spent my entire career in the coal and power industry. I am not afraid to admit the days of coal are over. If North Dakota is going to go on with the fantasy of clean coal the small towns in coal country are doomed. There might be a solution. Because of the coal industry all power lines lead to our lignite fields. What if we became a nuclear power center? What if the legislators fed by the coal industry broke ranks and embraced nuclear power? The progress in producing nuclear power safely has been massive. Other states like Utah are embracing nuclear power. Nuclear power creates no CO2. New ideas to factory produce small nuclear plants have a lot merit for safety and efficiency. Obviously the coal industry hates the idea and would be quick to whip up all the outdated fears that have kept nuclear power in check. Sadly we have a population in North Dakota that is easily swayed with cheap propaganda. However, this is an economic life and death decision. If North Dakota insists on gluing itself to the horse and buggy technology of coal our small towns will shrivel and die. The coal fired plant in Stanton is gone, Great River Energy is in jeopardy in Underwood. The leaves are falling off the tree. Our outdated legislators like the outdated power plants will be our doom if we don’t realize the need to plant new fruit trees. Republicans rely on promoting outdated ideas to outdated people, it is time for a change.