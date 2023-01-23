Letter: ND Public Employees Retirement System bill shows fiscal responsibility

Thank you to Senators Sean Cleary and Dick Dever and Representative Josh Boschee for showing fiscal responsibility and leadership. The bill they have introduced to shore up the ND Public Employees Retirement System will address any issues with the plan for under one-fifth of the cost of the $5.5 billion scheme to close the pension plan. With all of the issues facing our state from mental health to infrastructure, it’s good to see legislators who understand we have far better uses for our resources.