 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: ND Public Employees Retirement System bill shows fiscal responsibility

  • 0

Thank you to Senators Sean Cleary and Dick Dever and Representative Josh Boschee for showing fiscal responsibility and leadership. The bill they have introduced to shore up the ND Public Employees Retirement System will address any issues with the plan for under one-fifth of the cost of the $5.5 billion scheme to close the pension plan. With all of the issues facing our state from mental health to infrastructure, it’s good to see legislators who understand we have far better uses for our resources.

Marla Barnhardt, Mandan

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News