Letter: ND lucky to have strong leaders

On Friday afternoon I watched the press conference with Gov. Burgum, Superintendent Baesler, Gen. Dohrmann and the representative from the North Dakota Public health department. Before the conference started my opinion of the coronavirus emergency was that government officials, at the very top of our political system, had been feeding us a daily pablum of incomplete and inaccurate information. Case in point, the Wednesday night prime time national address by President Trump. He only spoke (read from a teleprompter) for about 10 minutes and then immediately after he was done his aides had to issue statements clarifying the incorrect statements he had just made. Boy was I surprised and thrilled as I listened to our four knowledgeable, truthful, capable, reassuring and definitely in charge North Dakota officials. The fact that all four of them have been working together on dealing with the possibility of an outbreak of COVID 19 in our state since January shows they understand how serious this type of thing can become. And most importantly because they have educated themselves regarding this they can make informed decisions and explain why they are making them. Like why there is not a need to close K-12 schools at this time. So thank you to all four and your staffs. We are lucky, indeed, to live in a state with such competent leaders.