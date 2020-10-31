Letter: ND leaders have failed on COVID

You know you have failed as a leader when Dr. Birx of the coronavirus task force, questions why so few are wearing masks in a state with one of the highest infection rates in the world. Remember, this is the same Dr. Birx who had to respond to President Trump claims that injected disinfectants would be a solution for covid, so it is safe to assume she has heard and seen it all. I wish I could have been a fly on the wall, or a sentient virus during her meeting with ND leadership. Her comments to the press left little doubt as to what she thinks of the science denying leaders of ND. When asked about the observations of Dr. Birx, Governor (I'm scared to leave my gated compound) Burgum again reiterated that it was up to people to do the right thing. I guess "the right thing" explains why using $16 million dollars meant for covid response is instead being given to out of state oil companies. Bismarck Mayor Steve (Facebook Mayoring is easier than the real thing) Baaken decided to get in on the action of denying science. He can be seen wearing his mask like a drunken, first year med student at Halloween, while answering questions. His addition to the day's leadership brilliance was to comment that his interaction with Burgum's office was to oppose mask wearing in Bismarck.