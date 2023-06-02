Is the North Dakota Farmers Union really any different from the Farm Bureau anymore? After watching testimony on the livestock bills that were put in the house, the Farmers Union and Farm Bureau were on the same side every time.

HB1423 was there to take away local control from townships in the name of setting up livestock barns and having a state committee determine setbacks. The Farm Bureau was for it; Farmers Union was fine with it.

HB1437 where counties get state money to survey land and notify landowners in secret about having prime real estate to set up livestock operations and other possible nuisance operations. Farm Bureau was for it; the Farmers Union agreed.

SB2373 created livestock-friendly county designations that could force counties to reduce their setbacks beyond what state law requires. The Farm Bureau was for it; the Farmers Union should’ve known that they are using this bill to market to out of state interests to bring out of state livestock companies to North Dakota.

HB1371 rolling back the anti corporate farming law? The Farm Bureau was for it; Farmers Union leaders changed positions so quickly that popular radio host Joel Heitkamp had to call them out on it. The deal also follows the business model that out-of-state interests are using to contract 10-15 barns at a time using small shell companies that exclusively sell to the packers.

The Farmers Union should’ve been the voice of reason for family farmers, but now they’re almost indistinguishable from the Farm Bureau and the people they’ve sworn to protect us against.

Blake Naze, Montpelier