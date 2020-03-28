Letter: ND faced 1918 pandemic with courage

North Dakotans faced the influenza pandemic of 1918 with courage. Nurses and doctors labored around the clock for other people, both within our state and outside it. They described rows of cots and thousands of patients in Michigan, for example, and on Long Island in hospital tents. As recounted in North Dakota Nurses Over There by Grace Holmes, Ann Isabel Olsen from Burke County wrote: “The flu, to my mind, was the most tragic time I went through. Doctors and nurses battled day after day to conquer the terrible scourge.” Esther Teichmann from Burleigh County was a member of the Army Nurse Corps. “The influenza epidemic of 1918 is a never-to-be-forgotten experience,” she wrote, “and we who were in the [camps] are not the only ones who carried some scenes in our minds that cannot be erased. It is an experience that I trust our country will never again be called upon to undergo. …The epidemic came upon us so abruptly, so unexpectedly.” Weakened by flu themselves, medical personnel continued to make their night rounds by lantern light. Mary Springer was a Red Cross nurse from Cass County. She was transferred to a hospital at an army camp in Washington State. “The patients were pouring in by the dozens and they were so very ill,” she wrote. “I seemed to outlast the other nurses. I was in charge of the very sick ones such as pneumonia. I had 135 patients….” Reflecting back on this experience 16 years later, Mary said: “I have always enjoyed my nursing profession and considered it a rare privilege. I am very proud to have been able to relieve a bit of suffering….” We again find ourselves severely tested. Let us pray for and support our medical professionals today.