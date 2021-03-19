Letter: ND deserves option for end-of-life care

I support residential end-of-life facilities in North Dakota because my family would have benefited from a homey place like this during the final weeks of my brother Terry’s life.
In 2000, Terry moved back home to Bismarck from Tampa Bay, Florida, so I could care for him in my home during the final months of his battle with cancer. My family received help from hospice caregivers while Terry was living with us over a seven-month period. The hospice staff were very helpful in guiding us in his care and talking to us about Terry’s end-of-life journey. Unfortunately, the hospice staff were stretched very thin and they were not able to provide 24/7 care.
Two weeks before he passed, we moved Terry to a hospital. It was a very hard decision, as I know he was upset that he had to leave our home. If a residential end-of-life facility had been available in Bismarck, I would have gladly moved Terry there for the final days of his life. I know he would have been more at peace, and our family could have stayed with him whenever we wanted during those final days.
North Dakotans deserve another option when it comes to choosing where they’ll spend their final days. I know my brother would have preferred to remain in a home setting rather than be hospitalized at the end of his life. That wasn’t an option for him then, but it could be an option for North Dakotans in 2021.
Please contact your local representative in support of Senate Bill 2226 to license residential end-of-life facilities. North Dakota deserves another option for kind and dignified end-of-life services, beyond the choice to die at home or in an institutional setting.
Laurie Kadrmas, Bismarck