Letter: ND deserves option for end-of-life care

I support residential end-of-life facilities in North Dakota because my family would have benefited from a homey place like this during the final weeks of my brother Terry’s life.

In 2000, Terry moved back home to Bismarck from Tampa Bay, Florida, so I could care for him in my home during the final months of his battle with cancer. My family received help from hospice caregivers while Terry was living with us over a seven-month period. The hospice staff were very helpful in guiding us in his care and talking to us about Terry’s end-of-life journey. Unfortunately, the hospice staff were stretched very thin and they were not able to provide 24/7 care.

Two weeks before he passed, we moved Terry to a hospital. It was a very hard decision, as I know he was upset that he had to leave our home. If a residential end-of-life facility had been available in Bismarck, I would have gladly moved Terry there for the final days of his life. I know he would have been more at peace, and our family could have stayed with him whenever we wanted during those final days.