Lloyd Omdahl (5/5/23) calls for a “non-legislative entity to guarantee accountability to fill in for a second party.” However, the more obvious solution to the problem of one-party government in ND is to make the Democratic-NPL Party more competitive.

Tom Secrest told me how they reinvigorated the ND Republican Party back in the 1960s when he was party chairman. After 30+ years my memory is a sketchy, but as I recall they took a populist turn. The party had the reputation of being the servant of the railroads and banks, so they announced the party would no longer be at their beck and call. They also commissioned a survey to determine what the citizens wanted from their government. Then they campaigned on delivering what they wanted. There were battles with the Old Guard (Tom called them “old mossback Republicans”), but the new platform -- more populist and less ideological -- was adopted.

The Dem-NPL Party should first appeal to common citizens who feel ignored by the ruling elites in Washington and Bismarck.

To find them, do a survey and identify the top five policies of the current administration and the national Democratic Party that are most unpopular with North Dakotans. Then loudly repudiate those policies.

Do the same thing on the state level, but also identify what the people want from state government. Then campaign on addressing their concerns and delivering what they want.

In your platform, make it clear that the Dem-NPL Party is inclusive. NRA members and pro-lifers are welcome! Against the radical left wing of the national party, affirm freedom of speech, reject wokeness and cancel culture, and condemn identity politics and divisive racial theories.

Have whatever intra-party battles you must have but become boldly populist and break with the radical left wing.

What do you think Lloyd?

David Crane, Mott