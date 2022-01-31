Letter: Native representation needed on high court

So we know Stephen Breyer is retiring from SCOTUS. Why aren't any moments of thought about real Americans like Gary Montana ever part of the discussion for a replacement on this court? Gary is an extraordinary, gifted statesman and officer of the court as an attorney. Mr. Joseph Biden: Why aren't you searching further into all "classes" of American legal professionals as well as a Black female candidate? Why Mr. Biden, aren't you looking, assessing and evaluating America's First Peoples, America's Native Americans in Juris Prudence such as a well known attorney like Gary Montana. Why not? Mr. Biden, in all due respect to you sir: If you truly seek to be inclusive to all in the American spectrum as you say, where is our voice on the SCOTUS? When will the First Peoples be included in the "American Experiment" as so said by Justice Stephen Breyer in his words of retirement today? When will the indigenous Americans be fully represented, sir? I nominate Attorney Gary Montana to the SCOTUS in 2022 for his voice to be fully multicultural, diverse and inclusive to all our people in the United States of America. He is completely qualified also. Why Mr. Biden, must you, nominate a Black female v. any indigenous male who has never been given this opportunity in American history? Why not think about how this opportunity will help American justice to add value and serve needs? Any other conclusion says: I am the POTUS who never listened to the entire citizenry including Native Americans whose voice has been muted far too long versus the rest with civil unrest and bloody anarchy in these last years. Woke? Woke yourself, Mr. President. #NativeAmericansMatter