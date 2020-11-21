Letter: Nationalist view a toxic mentality

We have a nationalism problem, which stems from the poison apple at the top. “America First” has become such a proud mentality for so many, but all that glitters is not gold. Nationalism shouldn’t be confused with patriotism. Patriotism, or pride in one’s country, is not the same as nationalism, the belief that one’s country is superior, with all else being inferior. Patriots want progress, but nationalists see progress as an insult to a country that could never do wrong. This tradeoff has caused other, very important values to be cast off as cumbersome.

Justice is unimportant with nationalism at the forefront. Evidence is routinely sidelined so as to promote the leader’s image as keeping America great and that all other countries are abominable. Intelligence is also unimportant; embracing science would contradict the narrative spun thus far regarding climate, COVID, and (windmill) cancer. We have no room for intelligence, if our nation might look inept. There’s a saying about ignorance...