Letter: Nationalism is disturbing trend

There is a disturbing trend happening again in the world, “Nationalism.” Nationalism and all its supporting cast of philosophies that say that I am better than you are the cause of every war, genocide, act of slavery, act of brutality and just general show of prejudice or hatred. It is also the greatest showing of lack of belief in one's own worth and competence.

If people could just realize that they don't need to be better than anyone else; they could be at peace. What does it truly benefit me to be better than my neighbor? The old belief that I will be admired if I am better is just that, an outdated belief. For every person that thinks I am special for being more competitive, there will be numerous others that revile me for making them feel less than. The reality is that the only person I need to impress is me. If I think that making my neighbors feel diminished is impressive; then I am a sick person. If I know that I am appreciated by my neighbors because they know that I add to their lives; then I really have a reason to be happy as well.

If I believe that I absolutely need to be better than everyone else; I must believe that I am not enough already. That statement alone says that you are not a happy person.