Letter: National Park Service must honor Theodore Roosevelt National Park mission

Ecological and cultural role of the wild horses on appropriate landscapes within its historical range, is a part of the mission and intent of the establishment of Theodore Roosevelt National Park honoring Theodore Roosevelt's ranch life and influences.

Horses need to be managed and interpreted at ecologically relevant scales, while also generating a value-added economy, improving, human and environmental health, and supporting tribal historical and cultural values associated with wild horses.

The National Park Service has the responsibility to:

Honor the legislation intent that established T.R. Park

Commit to conserve the wild horses as healthy wildlife/livestock

Commitment to a science-based approach to support genetic diversity

Commitment to shared stewardship

Ecological restoration and a commitment to maintain an appropriate landscapes where their role as ecosystem engineers shapes healthy and diverse ecological communities

Commitment to restore cultural connections to honor and promote the unique status of wild horses as an American icon for all people

Manage and interpret park resources

Dee Baertsch, Medora