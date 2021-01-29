Letter: National media stirs the pot of unrest

Political interests have now replaced a moral compass and common sense in America. Many citizens watch CNN, MSNBC and Fox as if they are providing the facts. Walter Cronkite is not only rolling over; he is spinning too fast to measure the revolutions.

The national media only serves to stir the pot of unrest. Common descriptions of the Capitol protest include “domestic terrorists,” “deadly riot,” “insurrection,” “sedition,” etc. Yet the protests in various cities throughout 2020 are called “mostly peaceful.” Many people died during the protests in 2020 in various cities including Portland, Denver, Louisville, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Atlanta and Los Angeles. In addition, vandalism, arson, and burglaries totaled over $2 billion in damage. Mostly peaceful?

The average American wants consistency in reporting; no political rhetoric and hypocrisy. If protests turn destructive, it is wrong at the Capitol as well as in all of the liberal urban areas during 2020. Once any media shows their bias with political spin, no one can or should trust anything they present without factoring out their bias. Do not look to the media for morality or common sense. They have neither.

Boyd Anderson, Garrison

