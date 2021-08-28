Letter: National airspace also critical infrastructure

As an air traffic controller, constituent, and member of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) in North Dakota, I’d like to thank Senator John Hoeven for his vote in support of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that recently passed in the U.S. Senate.

Senator Hoeven understands the importance of investing in physical infrastructure in North Dakota and throughout the United States. Our National Airspace System (NAS) is a critical component of our infrastructure: It moves people and cargo safer and more efficiently than any other airspace in the world.

To ensure that America’s NAS remains the gold standard, this bill contains funding to repair or replace air traffic control facilities and equipment across the country. For years, there has been an urgent need to make these improvements. Some air traffic facilities have long exceeded their lifespan while many others suffer from major physical infrastructure issues. For example, Bismarck Air Traffic Control Tower is 48 years old and in need of significant repairs and maybe even complete replacement.