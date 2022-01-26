Letter: Nation needs to turn back to God, Bible

Since the Supreme Court decision there have been over 63 million abortions. Now according to the 2020 U.S. Census that would be every man, woman and child living in ND, SD, NE, KS, OK, MT, WY, CO, NM, ID, UT, NV, AZ WA, OR, MN, IA plus a few million more. 63 million abortions might be a number but if you relate the number to every man woman and child in these 17 states it takes on a different light.

Since COVID-19 there have been over 800,000 deaths from Covid according to CDC and over 3 million from abortions, and every day on the 6 o’clock news we hear the outcry of people that died of Covid-19, but not a word about the babies that are killed through abortion. (And yes they are being murdered.)

As a nation what are we to do?

We need to ask God to forgive us of our sin and turn from our wicked ways and pray for all the women who face an unexpected pregnancy.

We live in a much divided country now and instead of condemning one another we need to pray for each other. God said “Love your enemies bless those that curse you” Do I have the answer? All I know the Bible says we all have sinned, and if we confess our sins He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins. 1 John 1:9, we are a nation of self deception, we have spiritual poverty, in need of nothing. We trust in our own riches, the Bible calls that man a fool.

As a nation we need to turn back to God of the Bible, “there is a way that seems right to man, But its end is the way of death” Proverbs 14:12.

Gary Zander, Bismarck

