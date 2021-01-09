Letter: Nation must hold Trump accountable

On Jan. 6, 2021, our worst fears were realized. What many of us have known and spoken about for over four years were on full display. The character of Donald Trump has been established without question.

We can no longer deny any of this. The president of the United States openly and with malice incited not only a riot but insurrection. Only once in our history have any events like this taken place. Yes, President Trump incited this traitorous event.

We, as a nation with honor, must hold Trump accountable. Impeachment immediately in my mind is not an option but an obligation. Notwithstanding the shortness of time, his actions cannot go unanswered. It is a duty.

To all those who have supported and been taken in by this man, I say to you, first, we have been trying to tell you this from the beginning. Now, with no doubt left, we have no choice here but to mete out responsibility. A quick impeachment is necessary. We must restore the very principles that have set our nation apart since its inception. Trump must pay for what he has done and hopefully, those who have succumbed to his influence will now reflect with a new degree of honesty as to the true nature of this man.