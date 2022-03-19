Letter: My generation are the guinea pigs

Right now, the country and North Dakota are in the midst of a vaping epidemic among youth. In 2021 the FDA found that more than 2 million middle and high school students use e-cigarettes. The main driver of this epidemic is the flavors that e-cigarettes come in. The same study found that 85% of users use flavored products. Through the use of attractive packaging and interesting flavors the tobacco industry has been able to appeal to today’s youth and get a whole new generation addicted to tobacco. The Bismarck Break Free Youth Board would like to raise awareness for the dangers flavored tobacco presents to our peers.

Flavors are concerning for two main reasons: their appealing nature and the unknowns surrounding them. E-cigarettes now come in flavors that mimic candy, soda, gum, and fruit. These flavors mask the toxins and chemicals within a vape and make it enjoyable to inhale. They ultimately hide the fact that e-cigarettes are still nicotine and therefore addictive.

The second reason I would like to address is the unknowns surrounding flavored tobacco products. Flavored tobacco products are relatively new to the market. Because of this we do not know the long-term effects these products will have on one’s health. The flavors within a vape are created by a variety of chemicals, not meant to be present in the human body. What we do know is that nicotine is addicting, and my generation will essentially be the “guinea pigs” of these products.

Madeline Erickson, Bismarck

