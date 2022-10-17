Letter: Mund's race doesn't deny past credit to women in politics

We read the recent letter from the Republican women office holders with some interest. Somehow, they claim that Cara Mund’s talent and independence disparages their many contributions to their political party and our state. Nothing could be further from the truth. Their contributions are documented and validated on the record and in the news and by their serial elections to office. In any male/female working relationship, it is not uncommon for an unqualified male to receive more reward and acclaim than the more qualified woman. Such is politics in North Dakota and many other places.

Their complaint that they have gone unappreciated and in observing Cara Mund blazing a new trail as an Independent candidate, brings to mind the quote about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, the most famous dancing duo in entertainment history. It was said that, yes, Fred Astaire is a great dancer. But Ginger Rogers does everything he does …, except backwards and in high heels.

So too, these Republican women office holders persevered and made many contributions to their political party and our state. And we think they should be as delighted as we are, to welcome yet another bright, articulate woman, Cara Mund, to represent all the citizens of North Dakota in the U.S. Congress.

Dina Butcher, Bismarck

Lillian Bachmeier, Mandan