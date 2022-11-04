Letter: Mund is no moderate

You don’t have to take my word for it. Look at some of the bills she has hit Kelly Armstrong on and said she would have joined House Democrats in voting for. She would have voted for TRILLIONS in new spending at a time when our national debt is more than $31 trillion. She would have voted to spend $740 billion on the Inflation Reduction Act and its Green New Deal funding. She would have voted to spend $1.2 trillion with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Much of this spending isn’t even going to help those it claims to, as it is being eaten up by inflation caused by out-of-control spending. Her support for spending bills alone shows she would have a much more liberal voting record than Kelly Armstrong’s conservative one.