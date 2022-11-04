Letter: Mund is no moderate

Cara Mund desperately wants us to know that she is not affiliated with a political party. What she doesn’t want us to know is that doesn’t make her a moderate.
You don’t have to take my word for it. Look at some of the bills she has hit Kelly Armstrong on and said she would have joined House Democrats in voting for. She would have voted for TRILLIONS in new spending at a time when our national debt is more than $31 trillion. She would have voted to spend $740 billion on the Inflation Reduction Act and its Green New Deal funding. She would have voted to spend $1.2 trillion with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Much of this spending isn’t even going to help those it claims to, as it is being eaten up by inflation caused by out-of-control spending. Her support for spending bills alone shows she would have a much more liberal voting record than Kelly Armstrong’s conservative one.
People are also reading…
And her liberal policies don’t stop there. She supports the Paris Climate Agreement, which is a direct attack on North Dakota’s energy workers and would grind a huge part of our state’s economy to a halt. She stated that abortion is the reason she got into the race, and she wants to take away the ability of states like North Dakota to set our own commonsense pro-life laws.
After only two months of campaigning, Cara Mund has proven she is no moderate.
Mark Thelen, Fargo