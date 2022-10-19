Letter: Mund has traits of successful leader

To succeed in the law and politics, you must be smart, talented, a great orator, skilled in your thought and reason, and have the ability to hear different opinions and make tough decisions based upon your calculated judgment. And when the going gets tough, you must be able to put your head down, push forward, and work harder. The good news for North Dakota is that Cara Mund has all these traits and more, and she is running for Congress.

My usual penchant to vote the party line changed when I met Cara. I have watched Cara in action gathering signatures for the ballot, marching in parades, meeting people at events, and fiercely debating. Her intelligence, courage, and integrity are always notable. She is approachable and happy to speak about her policy views.

Opposition can say that she’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing and can try to affix a “blue D” to her, but that’s disingenuous at best and mean spirited at worst. Cara has repeatedly stated that she is a person not a party. She’s independent of a political party and wishes only to be beholden to North Dakota’s best interests. Cara is passionate about women’s rights, but fluently speaks about issues across the board. Her past experiences and graduation from one of the nation’s top law schools prove that she’s ready for the job. Opposition can name-call and personally attack her, but she won’t be afraid, she’ll just work harder. I will proudly vote for Cara Mund for U.S. Congress.

Jackie Stebbins, Bismarck