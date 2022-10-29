Letter: Mund campaign a welcome relief

What should we look for in a candidate from North Dakota? Someone who represents our values as a state. A person that actually listens to their constituents, and shares the same values they have. Someone who isn’t afraid to answer challenging questions. Someone that hasn’t had their campaign funded by partisan PACs/super PACs, whose votes in Congress are decided by the bank roll of the special interests who funded it. Personally, I’m sick and tired of purchased politicians. The decision of Cara Mund to run as an independent is a welcome relief from the hyper partisan politics of late. When a candidate for office visits a small farming town of 36 people for a meet and greet, you start to pay attention. When she makes a speech in front of 20+ red state farmers over a shared crock of Knoephla soup, listening to their concerns and answering all the questions, you start to realize that she wants to help improve life for everyday people. She is the epitome of the North Dakota spirit of hard work, collecting signatures on a petition to get herself on the ballot, not relying on a party to do the hard work for her. All this while not taking a dime from corporate donors or PACs. She’s running a true people powered campaign against an incumbent, who is a rubber stamp from an administration past. Join a majority of reasonable North Dakotans voting for Cara Mund.