Letter: Moving toward autocracy

To call it anything else but an insurrection is a false narrative. It is absolutely an attempt to overturn an election that was voted on by over 159,000,000 people and Joe Biden receiving over 80 million votes and Trump did receive over 70 million votes. So, to say that it was not a true election is, in my mind, treasonous. It means that the vote of the people does not matter if my guy does not win. It is an assault on democracy that we have fought and died for. If the party of Republicans do not accept this kind of overwhelming popular vote, then they want a full-on coup and simply want control by their party. This has been proven from the beginning by their inability to call Donald Trump on his lies, so it is not Trump that is the culprit, it is a confederacy of people who do not accept the will of the country. We need to put the Jan. 6 insurrection where it belongs with the Republican party. I sincerely want to understand what our government representatives wanted on Nov. 7 when they stood on our Capitol steps and showed their allegiance to the lie told by Donald Trump, which now they own as their lie. I also would be very interested to know who was involved in a busload of North Dakota citizens who went to Washington on Jan. 6 to support a government coup. I would like to know who organized it and how it was paid for. I think for the sake of our country, those people should be exposed. We are no longer the shining city on the hill, but a country slowly but steadily moving toward autocracy.