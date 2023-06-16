Movement denies fixed human nature

Katie Winbauer (6/6) encourages us to celebrate Pride Month to show solidarity with LGBTQ+ persons. I’ll pass.

But I did follow her suggestion to get more educated. From Wikipedia: “LGBT is an initialism that stands for ‘lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender.’ In use since the 1990s, the initialism, as well as some of its common variants, functions as an umbrella term for certain sexualities and gender identities.”

The “Q” refers to “those who identify as queer or are questioning their sexual or gender identity. The “+” represents “those who are part of the community, but for whom LGBTQ does not accurately capture or reflect their identity” (e.g. pansexual, omnisexual, fluid and queer-identified, curious, transvestite, polyamorous, “two-spirit” persons…).

What do the people in this jumble of sexualities and gender identities all have in common? Perhaps this: They all deny there is a fixed human nature. They believe they can define themselves by their sexual desires and gender identities. A different kind of desire or identity creates a new kind of being. Biology is no longer relevant.

The LGBTQ+ brand is evolving and open-ended. Given enough time, even “minor-attracted persons” will be admitted? This is pure postmodernism.

Some gay rights veterans like Andrew Sullivan and gay-friendly folks like J.K. Rowling don’t accept the whole LGBTQ+ agenda. They reject transgenderism. But their ability to object is impaired because underlying both ideologies (gay and transgender) is the same postmodern worldview.

Sullivan also sees [NB, Ms. Winbauer] a sinister difference between the historic gay rights movement and its present form. “The gay rights movement was about liberating people. The LGBTQIA+ movement is about controlling them.” In other words, this is part of the Marxist left’s effort to remake America.

Regarding real “hateful rhetoric,” Winbauer should talk to Cardinal Dolan about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

David Crane, Mott