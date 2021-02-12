Letter: Move legislative session to even-numbered years

The Bismarck Tribune editorialized against annual legislative sessions and Sen. Bekkedahl’s Senate Bill 2218 on Feb. 10. The issue reminded me of a slam-dunk smart reform of legislative session timing that also stands no chance of passage. Maybe the Tribune could consider it.
If North Dakota is committed to only biennial sessions, why do they hold them in the wrong year? They should happen in even-numbered years, not odd.
Advantages to that change are many. In the current timing, people elected in November start legislating two months later. In a flurry of bill drafting, each of the 141 legislators, many rookies and all without individual staff, rushes three or five or 25 bills into the hopper. It is no wonder so many clinkers make it into committee and onto the floor.
How much saner to follow their short organizing session with a year working in committee, learning the ropes and preparing more thoughtful legislation. It would also be way more cost effective. As it is now, after the legislators go home in May 2021 they’ll serve on interim committees for another 18 months. Many of those members will not be serving in the following session. They may be retiring, or they may lose the next election. In either case, any trips they take for the purpose of being a better legislator are wasted investments of taxpayer money. Any legislation coming out of committee won’t have the benefit of their votes and advocacy in the next session.
Maybe most importantly, and the real reason this reform won’t happen, the legislative session would not be such a distant memory on election day if it were held in an even-numbered year. Public debate on issues and legislation would not be so far removed from the voters’ ability to respond.
Tracy Potter, Bismarck