Letter: Move legislative session to even-numbered years

Advantages to that change are many. In the current timing, people elected in November start legislating two months later. In a flurry of bill drafting, each of the 141 legislators, many rookies and all without individual staff, rushes three or five or 25 bills into the hopper. It is no wonder so many clinkers make it into committee and onto the floor.

How much saner to follow their short organizing session with a year working in committee, learning the ropes and preparing more thoughtful legislation. It would also be way more cost effective. As it is now, after the legislators go home in May 2021 they’ll serve on interim committees for another 18 months. Many of those members will not be serving in the following session. They may be retiring, or they may lose the next election. In either case, any trips they take for the purpose of being a better legislator are wasted investments of taxpayer money. Any legislation coming out of committee won’t have the benefit of their votes and advocacy in the next session.