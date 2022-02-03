Letter: Mourning loss of dedicated servant

I am at a total loss for words at the sad passing of North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. This kind, caring and dedicated individual did so much for our state -- a legacy that was also true of his family. We have lost a great example of what it means to be a great American and a dedicated servant for our state. If you met Wayne, as I did, he never forgot you nor failed to greet you when he would see you. What a wonderful human being -- how sad that he left us too soon. To his family, friends and co-workers you do not grieve alone. I wish you God's peace as we all mourn together over the loss of this great man.