Letter: Morton County state's attorney Allen Koppy must go

We need law and order, not laziness and disorder. What does Allen Koppy do as the state’s attorney in Morton County because I never see him but at Morton County Commission meetings where he sits like a bump on a log while ignoring obvious problems and procedural errors. It is as if he is there to ensure that Morton County can get away with its criminal acts.

Why did Allen Koppy fail to manage his own staff? Does he not have any type of supervisory authority and if there were any problems, doubtfully, with any conduct Gabrielle Goter why did he fail to immediately step in and correct it? Why did he fail to act as a mentor to guide her along if he felt she needed any guidance, assistance, correction, and the list goes on regarding what the person at the top was elected by the people to do? Was he that lazy that he could not be bothered or was she really fired to influence an election?

Speaking of laziness, his refusal to prosecute certain cases opened a door allowing government corruption to go unchecked with Olsen v. Koppy, 1999 ND 87, 593 N.W.2d 762, and Wilson v. Koppy, 2002 ND 179, 653 N.W.2d 68. Now, it is free for all as state’s attorneys have discretion to not prosecute public entities for their misdemeanors under N.D.C.C. § 12.1-11-06 and felonies under N.D.C.C. § 12.1-11-05.

Allen Koppy’s neighbors must think he is a joke because they commit violations of state laws and city ordinances all the time and both have been in view of his house for months; a pattern covering years. Then there is how he flew a tattered and torn American flag for weeks, if not months. Morton County deserves so much better.

S. Paul Jordan, Mandan