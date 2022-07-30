Letter: Morton County should better inform public

No one has ever served in the Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office as faithfully and skillfully and with as much dedication as has Gabrielle Goter. When mobs of ‘protesters’ threatened our community, it was Gabrielle who answered the call to duty and held fast for us in the legal arena, with the tremendous assistance of our local law enforcement agencies, Sheriff Laney, the police departments of Fargo and Grand Forks, and many, many other agencies that deserve our thanks. Still, it was Gabrielle that led the legal fights in the courtroom, often working 20-hour days. When murderers and drug dealers assault our community, it is Gabrielle Goter who protects us by earning convictions and successfully arguing for appropriate sentences. It is Gabrielle that law enforcement officers from all agencies call for assistance in the middle of the night, seven days a week. It is she they trust. As many a law enforcement officer has said, Gabrielle Goter is the best prosecutor Morton County has ever had. So, I think she and all of us deserve to know what is going on and why. This matter is now 52 days in the works, and the County has still not explained itself other than to mouth some meaningless human resource phrases. This secretiveness is reprehensible and bespeaks a lack of merit and integrity on the part of Morton County. We deserve better than that. Gabrielle deserves a lot better than that.