Letter: Morton County needs political experience

When it comes to county politics, it can be a very hard battle to get recognized much less voted in. The same thing I like about being from small town/state can also be the same thing that creates barriers to entry in the world of politics. I'm writing this letter to show my support for Wayne Papke in the Morton County Commissioner race.

I believe in Wayne and his decades of political knowledge. He leads the list as the best available candidate. Wayne will bring uncomparable experience from state and local politics to the county. His negotiating and lobbying skills will be invaluable as a county commissioner as he has been lobbying at the State of ND since 2005.

We are losing Bruce Strinden and Cody Schultz to retirement so we need Wayne to backfill their fine work.

Wayne Papke has been a student of property taxes for years and he is well known as the areas expert.

Lastly, Wayne Papke brings experience, passion and knowledge to this position.

So I encourage you to vote for quality and the best candidate for county commissioner in Wayne Papke.

Tory Otto, Mandan

