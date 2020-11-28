Letter: More work needed on behavioral health

North Dakota is in the midst of dealing with two public health crises, the recent and pervasive COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing behavioral health crisis of both substance use disorders and mental health issues. Not surprisingly, the emergence of COVID-19 has exacerbated the already overwhelming issue of addiction in our communities. Our treatment centers have seen an increase in people seeking treatment for addiction and in the Fargo-Moorhead community there have been over 20 overdose deaths this year to date.