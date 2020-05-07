Letter: More testing equals more positive cases

As a lifelong numbers nerd, I have been interested in following the day by day count of North Dakota’s coronavirus numbers presented by Governor Burgum. Raw numbers tell you one thing. For example, North Dakota’s most recent population estimate is 762,062. According to the latest North Dakota Department of Health’s Coronavirus website, there have been 27,460 coronavirus tests completed and 1,067 positive coronavirus cases identified.
That does give some basic information. But it does not give an informative comparative picture for the state. Maybe we should examine rates per 1,000. If we were to divide the total state population by the total tests completed and multiply that quotient by 1,000, we discover that 36.03 coronavirus tests were completed per 1,000 people in North Dakota. If we divide the total positive cases by the total population and multiple that quotient by 1,000, we discover that there are 1.40 active coronavirus cases per 1,000 people in North Dakota.
If we did the same calculations for each county, we could do comparisons. How does one county compare to another (18 counties had no positive cases)? For example, Slope County, whose population was 704, had completed 128 coronavirus tests. Three of these tests came up positive. Interesting. But, when using rates per 1,000, there were 181.82 tests completed per 1,000 population which found 4.26 positive cases per 1,000 population.
There are 93,737 people in Burleigh County. According to the DOH, 2,773 coronavirus tests have been completed and 77 cases were discovered to be active. Interesting. But not as interesting as the rates of 29.58 tests completed per 1,000 Burleigh County residents or discovering that only 0.82 people per 1,000 Burleigh County residents were coronavirus positive.
One question answered often leads to another question asked.
Henry Lebak, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!