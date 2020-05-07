Letter: More testing equals more positive cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a lifelong numbers nerd, I have been interested in following the day by day count of North Dakota’s coronavirus numbers presented by Governor Burgum. Raw numbers tell you one thing. For example, North Dakota’s most recent population estimate is 762,062. According to the latest North Dakota Department of Health’s Coronavirus website, there have been 27,460 coronavirus tests completed and 1,067 positive coronavirus cases identified.

That does give some basic information. But it does not give an informative comparative picture for the state. Maybe we should examine rates per 1,000. If we were to divide the total state population by the total tests completed and multiply that quotient by 1,000, we discover that 36.03 coronavirus tests were completed per 1,000 people in North Dakota. If we divide the total positive cases by the total population and multiple that quotient by 1,000, we discover that there are 1.40 active coronavirus cases per 1,000 people in North Dakota.