Letter: More study needed to explain virus trend

Here’s one thing on which I think we can all agree: it’s great to see the number of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota going down. Fewer people sick is a wonderful thing.

However, the question remains, WHY are the numbers going down?

Recently, I read an article in this paper that stated “experts attribute fall in COVID-19 cases to more masking.” Yes, more people are wearing masks these days. And yes, the case numbers are going down. But that doesn’t mean there is a cause-and-effect relationship. Consensus does not equal science. Where is the data to back up their opinions?

Consider South Dakota. They do not have a mask mandate. Yet their cases peaked around the same time as ND’s, and are trending down now, as well. How would the “experts” explain that?

Other states in our region, including Montana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, have had mask mandates in effect for many months. Yet they have seen the same recent spike and current decrease in cases. If mask mandates worked, would these states even have a spike at all?