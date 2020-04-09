Letter: More protection needed for medical personnel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we all struggle to adapt to the current reality of dealing with the coronavirus, which is a huge challenge for all of us, there is one aspect to it that is particularly tragic. That is the tremendous toll that it is taking on our brave medical personnel that are on the front lines in emergency rooms and ICUs in many areas of the country.

These brave heroes are in many cases fighting this horrendous virus without the proper protective gear -- face masks, face shields, gowns, etc. They are literally exposing themselves to this dangerous disease not only threatening themselves personally, but also potentially endangering their families. Our federal government is not doing enough to protect these brave heroes -- this shouldn't happen in a third world country let alone this great nation!

I would encourage all people of faith to keep these people in their prayers that God will protect them as they seek to save the lives of their patients.

Patrick Crotty, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0