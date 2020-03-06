Letter: More input needed on Bismarck recreation facility

Given the long cold winters of ND and our rising obesity epidemic I see some merit in the Park Board proposal for another recreational facility in Bismarck.
However, before we pass a half cent sales tax increase a lot more planning and public input is needed. I suggest we need a city and even county-wide process for assessing and prioritizing our community’s greatest needs, including the needs of the poor and vulnerable. A real strategic planning effort would take at least a year and would reach out for the widest possible public participation in deciding what we need and how to pay for it. (Public-Private partnerships and other funding mechanisms, beyond sales taxes, are possible, depending on what priorities emerge. Priorities might even include a variety of new recreational opportunities, including outdoor, not just indoor facilities.)
Most well-managed communities engage periodically in strategic planning and development efforts; methods for developing such are readily available in public policy and urban planning circles. Public officials ought to be familiar with such.
Without a deliberative, more comprehensive approach I will vote no on a proposed tax. With a credible public plan in place (including funding plans) I might be willing to vote for a larger tax increase later.
How does a recreational facility rank with other needs such as: Housing for low-income workers and families? Improving our public transit? Better services for juveniles at risk? Helping people coming out of prison to get training and job placements? Planting trees in the newly-developed areas of the city? Providing low-cost loans to help people make their homes more energy efficient?
These are just a few ideas. I am interested in knowing other people’s concerns and creative ideas.
Marie Hoff, Bismarck