Letter: More input needed on Bismarck recreation facility

Given the long cold winters of ND and our rising obesity epidemic I see some merit in the Park Board proposal for another recreational facility in Bismarck.

However, before we pass a half cent sales tax increase a lot more planning and public input is needed. I suggest we need a city and even county-wide process for assessing and prioritizing our community’s greatest needs, including the needs of the poor and vulnerable. A real strategic planning effort would take at least a year and would reach out for the widest possible public participation in deciding what we need and how to pay for it. (Public-Private partnerships and other funding mechanisms, beyond sales taxes, are possible, depending on what priorities emerge. Priorities might even include a variety of new recreational opportunities, including outdoor, not just indoor facilities.)

Most well-managed communities engage periodically in strategic planning and development efforts; methods for developing such are readily available in public policy and urban planning circles. Public officials ought to be familiar with such.

Without a deliberative, more comprehensive approach I will vote no on a proposed tax. With a credible public plan in place (including funding plans) I might be willing to vote for a larger tax increase later.