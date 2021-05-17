Letter: More balance needed in North Dakota government

I moved back to North Dakota in 2004 and, sadly, have watched our state become an oligarchy run by Republicans. They have managed to become more and more powerful and intrusive in the personal lives of North Dakota citizens. Their fanaticism for following every Tea Party decision, their desire to destroy separation of church and state and diminishing the role of the executive branch of our government. They aim to show complete obedience to the gun lobby, the fossil fuel industry, and showing the world that they want this state to stay white, straight and male. States like North Dakota absolutely need some balance in government. Their control of all levers of power is creating a dictatorship of ideas that will ensure North Dakota remains a banana republic with no room for people that are not radically religious, belief that women and LGBT have full equal rights, or people who would like to see an economy that is not so reliant on an industry that is ultimately destroying our planet. We need a party with new ideas to counterbalance this extremism in our government. Abortion and guns are the primary weapons they use to appeal to their extreme religious base and the right-wing fear that someone might take away their precious guns.