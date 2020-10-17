 Skip to main content
Letter: More advice needed on coping with virus

The Tribune prints lengthy detailed articles every day on facts and figures of the epidemic, provided I guess by the Governors office. I don’t read them. Charts and maps would organize the data and be a lot more digestible. 

What is missing from all this? Now that I have Covid, why don’t these articles provide information and tips to help me cope with the symptoms which range from severe to “hmm, I think I am better, I think I will survive”, up and down every day? A call to my doctor provided one thing only, i.e. if I have shortness of breath, go to the ER. otherwise don’t come to the clinic. 

The Governor’s office needs to provide assistance and comfort, not just cold hard data. 

Connie Bye, Bismarck

