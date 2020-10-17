Letter: More advice needed on coping with virus

The Tribune prints lengthy detailed articles every day on facts and figures of the epidemic, provided I guess by the Governors office. I don’t read them. Charts and maps would organize the data and be a lot more digestible.

What is missing from all this? Now that I have Covid, why don’t these articles provide information and tips to help me cope with the symptoms which range from severe to “hmm, I think I am better, I think I will survive”, up and down every day? A call to my doctor provided one thing only, i.e. if I have shortness of breath, go to the ER. otherwise don’t come to the clinic.