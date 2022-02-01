Letter: Moderation needed in abortion discussion

Thank you to all the men out there that do not protest in various ways in anti-abortion rallies. These silent men recognize they are the reason, desiring sexual gratification, that women are placed in a traumatic situation, where they are not prepared to nurture a new unwanted life.

I contend that God above can see what man fails to see, and that is that you are killing a life as much with birth control as with abortion.

Once civilizations developed, man has used contraceptives in various ways to limit childbirth. However, in America, in 1873, the Comstock law was passed where no form of birth control was allowed, and couples in the privacy of their bedrooms faced a year in prison for using contraceptives. Some states added to it, including North Dakota.

It remained on the books until 1936, when rich Republican women and Margaret Sanger realized that poor women could not support huge families, and the bill was finally repealed.

The condom is estimated to fail 3% of the time. How do we reconcile that It is OK to kill the life using the condom successfully, but minutes later, correcting this, means ostracization of women, not men, and possible future prison time under Republicans, for women who were the recipient of the malfunctioning contraceptive?

The Right to Life organization, as well as the Catholic Church, are hypocritical in their stance regarding birth control and abortion. They should give equal time advocating that contraceptives kill a life just as much as abortion.

This moral dilemma requires moderation. We are aware that it is wrong to kill a life when a baby can live outside the womb. But, is it moral that every gleam in a man’s eye, should become a life?

Let God and your conscience be your guide, not further legislation.

Lillian Bachmeier, Mandan

