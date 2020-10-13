Letter: Missing Sunday Bismarck Tribune

It’s Sunday morning, and as we were all warned, there was no Sunday edition of The Bismarck Tribune waiting for me on my front porch. I will miss my Sunday paper as it was always a comfortable read. The Saturday “Sunday” paper was not as satisfying as the better day for a relaxing read is Sunday. I am certain I will live through this change and it will all be fine. Hopefully, when things settle down for Lee Enterprises, The Bismarck Tribune will return to us our Sunday paper as it has had more local content.

I am very grateful The Bismarck Tribune was the only paper in North Dakota throughout the pandemic which published a home delivered printed newspaper seven days a week. That was a sterling achievement in this time of pandemic. When other daily papers cut back, The Bismarck Tribune stood alone straight and tall, delivering the news every day! Thank you for that.

The Bismarck Tribune has always been a leader. I cannot remember what year it took place, but in the 1970s it switched from an afternoon paper to a morning paper. It has been great to have had the news and information we need to start our day.

When things settle down, please resume your Sunday edition, and include once again more local content. The Bismarck Tribune has been an excellent community newspaper. Let’s make it even greater.

Bob Wefald, Bismarck

