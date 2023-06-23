The Tribune of June 17 put me in a spin. There were not one, not two, but three articles relating to a tiny majority of people in this world who think they’re owed something. The first was a full page on “Worldwide Pride”.... a look at parades, celebrations around the globe. Another full page story in the same edition “showcased” “Pride/trans events rights this year.” The coup de’ grace came on page C2 with the story about a “Juneteenth celebration in Bismarck. All in a one-day edition. After seeing that I had to increase my blood pressure medication, and I know I have lots of company.

Slavery was abolished in 1865. Why is it a holiday suddenly in 2023? I was a slave to an abusive father who beat my mother every weekend for the first 12 years of childhood until I was big enough to pull him off her. Where’s the emancipation for that and hundreds of thousands of children like me? I’m still dealing with it age 80. I don’t hound the press for sympathy.

I’m a born Christian conservative. I’ve had a job since I was 8. Today’s culture has me warped. I know I’m out of touch, but if today’s misaligned society is “where it’s at”, I’m comfortable where I am.

I have nothing against these miscreants I would care to divulge here except they’re a vast minority who’re receiving a huge majority of publicity. Why are we (you) celebrating this garbage? Do what you want, be what you want, but keep it the hell out of my face.

Get back to being a local newspaper or I’m done with it.

Bill Mitzel, Bismarck